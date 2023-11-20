X

    Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's Golf League Postponed Until 2025 After Venue Damaged

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 20, 2023

    AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland look on from the 11th tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The tech-centric golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is delaying its start until early 2025.

    TGL cited the recent damage to the venue it's constructing to stage events once play begins.

    "This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar," the company said. "Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams."

    TGL @TGL

    A Statement From TGL. <a href="https://t.co/UncQxfk3EI">pic.twitter.com/UncQxfk3EI</a>

