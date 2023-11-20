Adrián Beltré, Bartolo Colón, Chase Utley Headline 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Twelve new candidates have made the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2024: José Bautista, Adrián Beltré, Bartolo Colon, Adrián González, Matt Holliday, Victor Martinez, Joe Mauer, Brandon Phillips, José Reyes, James Shields, Chase Utley and David Wright

Only four players returning to the ballot received 50 percent of the voting in 2023: Todd Helton (72.2 percent), Billy Wagner (68.1 percent), Andruw Jones (58.1 percent) and Gary Sheffield (55.0 percent)."

Candidates must receive 75 percent of the votes to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

