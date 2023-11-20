Broncos' Sean Payton Praises 'Remarkable' Josh Dobbs: 'Haven't Seen Anything Like It'

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Count Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton among the converts as Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs continued his improbable midseason rise.

"Considering what he's been through, where the year began ... with Cleveland and then it was Arizona, and what he's doing now," Payton told reporters after Denver's 21-20 victory Sunday night. "There's so much that goes into playing that position, and to see the poise he's playing with is really remarkable. I haven't seen anything like it."

That echoes what Payton said leading up to the game, and he remained equally impressed after getting a firsthand look at Dobbs. He made sure to seek out the 28-year-old signal-caller on the field after the game.

Dobbs may have come out on the losing end yet showed his start with the Vikings may be no mirage. He went 20-of-32 for 221 yards, one touchdown and one interception as Minnesota was once again without star receiver Justin Jefferson.

At the time, Dobbs' trade to Minnesota didn't seem all that notable. The Cleveland Browns had shipped him out before the regular season kicked off and then the Arizona Cardinals benched him before he landed with the Vikings.