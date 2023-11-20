X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Alexander Mattison Fumble Called Out by Fans as Josh Dobbs, Vikings Lose to Broncos

    Francisco RosaNovember 20, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 19: Running back Alexander Mattison #2 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes the football against the Denver Broncos during the third quarter of the NFL game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The honeymoon phase between Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings appears to be over.

    Dobbs suffered his first loss since joining the organization in a 21-20 effort against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday night. He didn't play poorly but it certainly wasn't the cleanest game from the signal caller—who has been the story of this season.

    The Vikings were crushed in the turnover battle, coughing the ball up three times—including a fumble and interception by Dobbs. He had three fumbles on the night, though he only lost one.

    However, the biggest turnover of the game came courtesy of Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison in the third quarter when the Vikings had a chance to go up two scores.

    Up 17-9 with just under three minutes remaining in the third period and within field goal range, Mattison fumbled. The turnover ultimately led to Denver cutting the deficit to five points with a field goal.

    It was a momentum-changing play as the Vikings looked to put the game away. Mattison's second fumble of the season couldn't have come at a worse time.

    And Minnesota fans were quick to call out the fifth-year running back.

    Alexander Mattison Fumble Called Out by Fans as Josh Dobbs, Vikings Lose to Broncos
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    NFL @NFL

    Fumble! Broncos come up with another takeaway <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsDEN</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/XjBVd5cU8l">https://t.co/XjBVd5cU8l</a> <a href="https://t.co/SviuySql8s">pic.twitter.com/SviuySql8s</a>

    Jason @_jason_777

    Mattison fumble swung the game. Really bad play calling by KOC.

    Dominique Clare @DomClare

    I never want to see Mattison start again. That fumble gifted the Broncos the game. <br><br>The Vikings would have put the game away on that drive.

    Kevin Seifert @SeifertESPN

    Vikings were moving in for what could have been a decisive score, given how their defense is playing. Instead, Alexander Mattison's lost fumble is the team's second of the night. <br><br>Vikings 17, Broncos 9. 2:48 Q3.

    Peter Schoenke @PeterSchoenke

    Still can't believe the Vikes lost that one. Mattison fumble really just changed everything.

    Edge @AddisonEra2

    Watching Mattison take the field on first down the next drive <a href="https://t.co/UmhYaTmSIS">pic.twitter.com/UmhYaTmSIS</a>

    Shelby "Tweetin" @shelbytweten

    The fact we kept giving Mattison the ball after the fumble…we gave the game away smh

    Logan Koster @logan_1313

    Vikings offense to any defense asking for turnovers <a href="https://t.co/if7prHroxn">pic.twitter.com/if7prHroxn</a>

    Producer Allie @ProducerAllieCD

    Minnesota had a chance to extend their lead, but no. We get a turnover and Denver chips away at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> lead. Buckle up, another nail biter. <a href="https://t.co/vJ72tE5hWU">pic.twitter.com/vJ72tE5hWU</a>

    Dane Mizutani @DaneMizutani

    The pass falls harmless to the turf and the Vikings are going to lose. Turnovers. The story of the game.

    Alec Lewis @alec_lewis

    It has felt like the way the Vikings lose this game is turnovers. And there's one from Alexander Mattison amid a great drive. Just cannot happen.

    Kung Fu Kenny @kennysipes

    The optimist in me says we lost by one on the road with three turnovers. It's correctable. We corrected it for five weeks. We will again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a>

    Will Ragatz @WillRagatz

    Three turnovers, zero takeaways. Had to settle for a couple short field goals. That's a recipe for a loss in a game where the Vikings generally played well on both sides of the ball.

    Alec Lewis @alec_lewis

    The Vikings lost to the Broncos, 21-20.<br><br>Turnovers crushed them. Defense held up in red zone until the end. Coudn't win on the margins of field position and such. Youth showed a bit. Tough loss.<br><br>The record is 6-5.

    Vikings Nation @vikingsnationmn

    Costly turnovers and conservative second half play calling by KOC (again) ruined the momentum. <a href="https://t.co/vGVyTXPHhO">pic.twitter.com/vGVyTXPHhO</a>

    Next up for the Vikings is a divisional matchup against the lowly Chicago Bears, who are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

    The game between Minnesota and Chicago is set for Nov. 27 and will be crucial to Minnesota's playoff hopes.