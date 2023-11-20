Alexander Mattison Fumble Called Out by Fans as Josh Dobbs, Vikings Lose to Broncos

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The honeymoon phase between Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings appears to be over.

Dobbs suffered his first loss since joining the organization in a 21-20 effort against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday night. He didn't play poorly but it certainly wasn't the cleanest game from the signal caller—who has been the story of this season.

The Vikings were crushed in the turnover battle, coughing the ball up three times—including a fumble and interception by Dobbs. He had three fumbles on the night, though he only lost one.

However, the biggest turnover of the game came courtesy of Minnesota running back Alexander Mattison in the third quarter when the Vikings had a chance to go up two scores.

Up 17-9 with just under three minutes remaining in the third period and within field goal range, Mattison fumbled. The turnover ultimately led to Denver cutting the deficit to five points with a field goal.

It was a momentum-changing play as the Vikings looked to put the game away. Mattison's second fumble of the season couldn't have come at a worse time.

And Minnesota fans were quick to call out the fifth-year running back.

Next up for the Vikings is a divisional matchup against the lowly Chicago Bears, who are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.