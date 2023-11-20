Seahawks' Geno Smith's Status for 49ers Game in Week 12 TBD After Elbow Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks may have to navigate a crucial divisional game without starting quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith missed the majority of the fourth quarter of Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with an elbow injury, although he did return and nearly led the team to a game-winning drive.

Following the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was noncommittal about Smith's status for Week 12's matchup against the 7-3 San Francisco 49ers, saying that he had "no idea" about whether he could play.

The game is a quick turnaround as it is scheduled for Thursday Night Football. Smith said that he was "a little sore" after the game and that he would "see how it goes."

Smith went 22-of-34 for 233 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Rams and is up to 2,171 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season.

The injury occurred in the third quarter when Smith was on the receiving end of a big hit from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Backup Drew Lock came in relief for Smith and was 2-of-6 for three yards and tossed an interception.