X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Have Heated Postgame Exchange on Video

    Julia StumbaughNovember 20, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Dion Dawkins #73 of the Buffalo Bills lines up during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

    Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were involved in a heated exchange in the tunnel following the Bills' 32-6 home victory Sunday night.

    Otis Livingston of CBS2 posted a video of the heated exchange (Warning: Video contains NSFW language):

    Otis Livingston @OlivingstonTV

    The near fight in question. Michael Clemons and Dion Dawkins have to be separated. Two big dudes almost locked horns. Spilled over from beef during the 32-6 Bills win. 📸 From my iPhone <a href="https://t.co/P7xE0ADi3f">pic.twitter.com/P7xE0ADi3f</a>

    SNY's Connor Hughes reported the news.

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. <br><br>Heard from a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> player as he walked back to locker room: "And we beat that… <a href="https://t.co/OW6rQVMtZK">pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The fight started between Clemons &amp; Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn't pretty. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> got last laugh with words thrown about the victory. <br><br>Ugly end for Jets after ugly performance <a href="https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A">https://t.co/pxFOZ2as7A</a>

    "I'm not a fan of the Jets," Dawkins said after the game, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski. "Very disrespectful players."

    Dawkins flopped dramatically after making contact with Clemons in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Dion Dawkins just had arguably the strangest 25-second sequence of any player in the NFL this season 😂 <a href="https://t.co/aKe8b8dxWM">pic.twitter.com/aKe8b8dxWM</a>

    It was a frustrating night for the Jets, who lost their third straight game and saw quarterback Zach Wilson benched after three quarters.

    The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt named defensive tackle Ed Oliver as another player involved in the incident.

    Clemons "needed to be calmed down" after the altercation, Rosenblatt reported.

    In a video shared by Rosenblatt, Wilson can be seen watching the disturbance from farther down the tunnel.

    Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Have Heated Postgame Exchange on Video
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt

    Some Jets and Bills players were getting into it in the hallway. Hard to see here but it was happening. <a href="https://t.co/owyiroB3LG">pic.twitter.com/owyiroB3LG</a>

    Clemons left the locker room rather than discuss the incident with reporters after the game, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

    Rich Cimini @RichCimini

    Michael Clemons left the locker room when approached by reporters who wanted to ask about his scuffle with Dawkins. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Prior to the shove by Clemons that sent Dawkins sprawling to the ground, Dawkins had earned an unnecessary roughness penalty after knocking Clemons to the ground on the prior play.

    The two argued "more than once" during the fourth quarter, per WGRZ's Jonathan Acosta.

    "It's fun anytime we're out there, it's getting a little chippy," tight end Dalton Kincaid said when asked about the animosity between the Bills and Jets during the game.

    alex brasky @alexbrasky

    Dalton Kincaid on chippy environment during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> win over Jets: "It's always fun when we're out there getting a little chippy… Spencer Brown, he'll come over and hit someone in the face." <a href="https://t.co/PBPKdjSfqf">pic.twitter.com/PBPKdjSfqf</a>

    The 32 points scored by the Bills are the most the Jets defense has allowed all season.

    The aftermath of the loss will leave the Jets with several questions, including Wilson's position going forward and head coach Robert Saleh's relationship with an evidently tense locker room.

    Some of those will have to be answered before Friday, when the Jets return to action against the Miami Dolphins.