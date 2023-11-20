Bills' Dion Dawkins, Jets' Micheal Clemons Have Heated Postgame Exchange on Video

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons were involved in a heated exchange in the tunnel following the Bills' 32-6 home victory Sunday night.

Otis Livingston of CBS2 posted a video of the heated exchange (Warning: Video contains NSFW language):

SNY's Connor Hughes reported the news.

"I'm not a fan of the Jets," Dawkins said after the game, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski. "Very disrespectful players."

Dawkins flopped dramatically after making contact with Clemons in the fourth quarter of the Bills' victory.

It was a frustrating night for the Jets, who lost their third straight game and saw quarterback Zach Wilson benched after three quarters.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt named defensive tackle Ed Oliver as another player involved in the incident.

Clemons "needed to be calmed down" after the altercation, Rosenblatt reported.

In a video shared by Rosenblatt, Wilson can be seen watching the disturbance from farther down the tunnel.

Clemons left the locker room rather than discuss the incident with reporters after the game, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Prior to the shove by Clemons that sent Dawkins sprawling to the ground, Dawkins had earned an unnecessary roughness penalty after knocking Clemons to the ground on the prior play.

The two argued "more than once" during the fourth quarter, per WGRZ's Jonathan Acosta.

"It's fun anytime we're out there, it's getting a little chippy," tight end Dalton Kincaid said when asked about the animosity between the Bills and Jets during the game.

The 32 points scored by the Bills are the most the Jets defense has allowed all season.

The aftermath of the loss will leave the Jets with several questions, including Wilson's position going forward and head coach Robert Saleh's relationship with an evidently tense locker room.