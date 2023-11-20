X

    Brock Purdy Dazzles Fans With Perfect Passer Rating as 49ers Top Baker Mayfield, Bucs

    Jack MurrayNovember 20, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers appear to be back to their early season form.

    San Francisco rattled off its second consecutive victory Sunday with a 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win improved the 49ers record to 7-3 on the season and helped the team keep pace atop the NFC West.

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Yo ho, yo ho a Niners life for me.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/3lAeKv8jFK">pic.twitter.com/3lAeKv8jFK</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> take their second straight game and are now 7-3 on the season! ⛏️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/chZtkAzJsL">pic.twitter.com/chZtkAzJsL</a>

    The 49ers produced 420 yards of offense and held a time of possession edge of 30:19 to 29:09.

    Brandon Aiyuk was a dynamic force for the 49ers in the game, making five catches for 156 yards and a touchdown. That connection with quarterback Brock Purdy was one for the highlight reel, and the play of the second-year signal-caller was the story of the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BROCK PURDY 76-YARD TD TO BRANDON AIYUK 🚀<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/c3SkhzB9n7">pic.twitter.com/c3SkhzB9n7</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Back to our regularly scheduled programming of <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a> scoring touchdowns. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br><br>NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh">https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh</a> <a href="https://t.co/rFvzligUdC">pic.twitter.com/rFvzligUdC</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Stay hot, <a href="https://twitter.com/gkittle46?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gkittle46</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br>NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh">https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh</a> <a href="https://t.co/3wJoozLKGx">pic.twitter.com/3wJoozLKGx</a>

    Purdy was 21-of-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns, earning a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This was the first 49ers quarterback with a perfect passer rating since Joe Montana in 1989, per Field Yates of ESPN. He also became the first 49ers quarterback since Steve Young in 1998 to throw for more than 300 yards in back-to-back home games, per Josh Dubow of AP.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Brock Purdy is 1st <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB to throw for 300+ yards in back-to-back home games in same season since Steve Young in 1998

    Purdy's rebound over the past few weeks has been a welcome sight for 49ers fans, as his struggles during the team's three-game losing skid in October were cause for concern over his long-term stability as the team's first-string quarterback.

    Fans on social media pushed back on previous doubts and pleaded for Purdy to be considered among the elite signal-callers in the NFL.

    trey wingo @wingoz

    Brock Purdy was never the problem <a href="https://t.co/BY6reGy0nW">pic.twitter.com/BY6reGy0nW</a>

    Chase Daniel @ChaseDaniel

    If you don't think Brock Purdy is Elite…don't talk me. My guy is balling out today…the ease at which he does things is special. <br><br>19-22 315yds 3 TD's 🔥🔥🔥

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Brock Purdy is over 300 yards at 15 yards per attempt. These are video game numbers

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    Brock on 🤘🎸<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EasyToCelebrate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EasyToCelebrate</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/budlight?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@budlight</a> <a href="https://t.co/RBo7r1nzZS">pic.twitter.com/RBo7r1nzZS</a>

    🐐 @SeintLamont

    Brock Purdy out here looking like prime Joe Montana.

    cyhoff 🌪️ @LookOutBiliew

    Purdy haters are quiet today

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Brock Purdy MVP candidacy is heating up.<br><br>He's #1 across relevant stats by a wide margin and 16-19 for 261 yards through just more than a half today (against another solid defense)

    Nick Newman @NinerNick_22

    Back to back weeks people have said "that's the best throw of Brock Purdy's career".<br><br>WAY TO SHUT THE PEOPLE UP, KID. <br><br>We came along way since the Browns and Vikings games.

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    There are a lot of differences between Brock Purdy and his predecessor, but his ability to complete passes with more than 15 air yards might be the biggest.

    #RingerNFL @ringernfl

    'Brock Purdy can't throw deep' <br><br>Brock Purdy: <a href="https://t.co/NY1hi3m5Z2">pic.twitter.com/NY1hi3m5Z2</a>

    Mike @NinerTribe004

    I think deep down..... Brock Purdy's haters know that he's good lol<br><br>They just hate that he's good

    NFL @NFL

    Brock Purdy is dialed in.<br><br>19/22<br>315 yards<br>3 TDs<br>Perfect 158.3 passer rating <a href="https://t.co/e50gaIQNam">pic.twitter.com/e50gaIQNam</a>

    Ben Cummins @BenCumminsFF

    The don't know ballers rushing to delete their Brock Purdy tweets from the 49ers three game losing streak 🤣😭 <a href="https://t.co/RFwp6DSGCt">pic.twitter.com/RFwp6DSGCt</a>

    Code @Code_Reed

    I see Brock Purdy had another 76 yard system check down TD

    xotz @tracemst

    Brock Purdy is my goat

    Jicka @Jicka21

    Brock Purdy is way better than all these number 1 overall QBs he's beating. It's not even close.

    Akash Anavarathan @akashanav

    Brock Purdy:<br>18-of-22<br>315 yards<br>3 TDs<br>0 INTs<br>158.3 Rtg (can't get any better)<br><br>He's balling again, with throws all over the field.

    Michael Silver @MikeSilver

    Brock Purdy current stats today: 19 for 22, 315 yards, 3 TDs, no interceptions... is that good?

    The 49ers look like a true Super Bowl contender once again, and the results of the next few weeks could go a long way in determining how easy or difficult their potential playoff path could be.

    San Francisco will face the Seattle Seahawks in two of the next three weeks. The two teams sit atop the NFC West and gaining an edge on the other could be crucial in terms of solidifying more home games in the postseason.