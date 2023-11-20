Brock Purdy Dazzles Fans With Perfect Passer Rating as 49ers Top Baker Mayfield, Bucs

Brock Purdy Dazzles Fans With Perfect Passer Rating as 49ers Top Baker Mayfield, BucsNovember 20, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers appear to be back to their early season form.
San Francisco rattled off its second consecutive victory Sunday with a 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The win improved the 49ers record to 7-3 on the season and helped the team keep pace atop the NFC West.
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
Yo ho, yo ho a Niners life for me.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/3lAeKv8jFK">pic.twitter.com/3lAeKv8jFK</a>
FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX
The <a href="https://twitter.com/49ers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@49ers</a> take their second straight game and are now 7-3 on the season! ⛏️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a> <a href="https://t.co/chZtkAzJsL">pic.twitter.com/chZtkAzJsL</a>
The 49ers produced 420 yards of offense and held a time of possession edge of 30:19 to 29:09.
Brandon Aiyuk was a dynamic force for the 49ers in the game, making five catches for 156 yards and a touchdown. That connection with quarterback Brock Purdy was one for the highlight reel, and the play of the second-year signal-caller was the story of the game.
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
Back to our regularly scheduled programming of <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a> scoring touchdowns. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br><br>NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh">https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh</a> <a href="https://t.co/rFvzligUdC">pic.twitter.com/rFvzligUdC</a>
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
Stay hot, <a href="https://twitter.com/gkittle46?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gkittle46</a>!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TBvsSF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TBvsSF</a> on FOX<br>NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh">https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh</a> <a href="https://t.co/3wJoozLKGx">pic.twitter.com/3wJoozLKGx</a>
Purdy was 21-of-25 for 333 yards and three touchdowns, earning a perfect passer rating of 158.3. This was the first 49ers quarterback with a perfect passer rating since Joe Montana in 1989, per Field Yates of ESPN. He also became the first 49ers quarterback since Steve Young in 1998 to throw for more than 300 yards in back-to-back home games, per Josh Dubow of AP.
Purdy's rebound over the past few weeks has been a welcome sight for 49ers fans, as his struggles during the team's three-game losing skid in October were cause for concern over his long-term stability as the team's first-string quarterback.
Fans on social media pushed back on previous doubts and pleaded for Purdy to be considered among the elite signal-callers in the NFL.
The 49ers look like a true Super Bowl contender once again, and the results of the next few weeks could go a long way in determining how easy or difficult their potential playoff path could be.
San Francisco will face the Seattle Seahawks in two of the next three weeks. The two teams sit atop the NFC West and gaining an edge on the other could be crucial in terms of solidifying more home games in the postseason.