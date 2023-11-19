Steelers' Najee Harris Voices Frustration After Browns Loss: 'I'm Tired of This S--t'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Najee Harris was not happy after Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back expressed his frustration in the aftermath of a poor offensive showing and notably said, "I'm just at a point where I'm tired of this s--t."

Harris didn't have a lot of running room and finished with 12 carries for 35 yards and one catch for one yard. The offense as a whole was nonexistent for extended stretches, as Kenny Pickett threw for just 106 yards and the unit managed a total of 10 points.

Pittsburgh's defense certainly played well enough to win with Deshaun Watson sidelined on the other side for the Browns, but the Steelers still fell to 6-4 because of their offensive showing.

Perhaps they would have come away with the win if Harris' fellow running back had more opportunities.

Jaylen Warren had nine carries for 129 yards and one touchdown to go with three catches for 16 yards. He was the lone offensive bright spot in the loss for the AFC North team and even scored a 74-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh some life in the second half.

Yet he had just nine carries even at 14.3 yards per attempt.

Harris isn't the first offensive player to express his frustration with the Steelers, as wide receiver George Pickens wrote "free me" on a since-deleted social media post and also took down content related to the team earlier this month.

Pittsburgh entered Sunday's game an ugly 26th in the league in points (17.3) and 28th in yards (283.6) per game in the league. It has been winning games in large part because of its defense, but there is a clear ceiling in place if the offense continues to perform at such a poor level.