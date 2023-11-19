Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'Most Likely' to Return from Injury Week 16 vs. Commanders

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly targeting Week 16's game against the Washington Commanders for his return from a torn Achilles.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that date has been lightly circled as a target, but Rodgers will only return if the Jets are still in the playoff hunt. New York enters Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at 4-5 and will need a strong month for Rodgers' return to make sense.

