X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'Most Likely' to Return from Injury Week 16 vs. Commanders

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets watches prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
    Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

    New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly targeting Week 16's game against the Washington Commanders for his return from a torn Achilles.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that date has been lightly circled as a target, but Rodgers will only return if the Jets are still in the playoff hunt. New York enters Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at 4-5 and will need a strong month for Rodgers' return to make sense.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> QB Aaron Rodgers eyes a December return, with Week 16 being the most likely spot… if the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> are alive and he can protect himself; Meanwhile, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> debut a new offensive coordinator today. <a href="https://t.co/HV3JZ8L5Wr">pic.twitter.com/HV3JZ8L5Wr</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.