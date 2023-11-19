Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'Most Likely' to Return from Injury Week 16 vs. Commanders

Jets Rumors: Aaron Rodgers 'Most Likely' to Return from Injury Week 16 vs. CommandersNovember 19, 2023
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly targeting Week 16's game against the Washington Commanders for his return from a torn Achilles.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that date has been lightly circled as a target, but Rodgers will only return if the Jets are still in the playoff hunt. New York enters Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills at 4-5 and will need a strong month for Rodgers' return to make sense.
