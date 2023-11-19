X

NFL

    Raiders Rumors: Mark Davis 'Impressed' with Antonio Pierce After McDaniels Firing

    Joseph Zucker
November 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: Interim head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders jogs off the field after warm-ups prior to the game against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is already seeing a change for the better after firing Josh McDaniels and installing Antonio Pierce as the interim head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    "While Davis has not specifically stated what interim coach Antonio Pierce needs to do for the full-time job to be his for the 2024 season and beyond, sources say Davis has noticed the energy in the building that Pierce brought when he was elevated following McDaniels' firing on Oct. 31," Rapoport reported Sunday. "While pleasantly surprised in how the team has responded with back-to-back wins, Davis is said to be impressed, sources say."

