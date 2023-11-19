NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder Named Falcons' QB1 over Taylor Heinicke for Playoff Push

NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder Named Falcons' QB1 over Taylor Heinicke for Playoff PushNovember 19, 2023
Norm Hall/Getty Images
The Atlanta Falcons are turning their offense back over to Desmond Ridder.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ridder is set to start next week's game against the New Orleans Saints after being benched the previous two games in favor of Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta reportedly hopes the two-game stint as the backup will serve as a "reboot" for Ridder as the team evaluates whether he can be its long-term option under center.
