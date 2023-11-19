X

    NFL Rumors: Desmond Ridder Named Falcons' QB1 over Taylor Heinicke for Playoff Push

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 12: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
    Norm Hall/Getty Images

    The Atlanta Falcons are turning their offense back over to Desmond Ridder.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Ridder is set to start next week's game against the New Orleans Saints after being benched the previous two games in favor of Taylor Heinicke. Atlanta reportedly hopes the two-game stint as the backup will serve as a "reboot" for Ridder as the team evaluates whether he can be its long-term option under center.

