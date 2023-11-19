Bowl Predictions 2023: College Football Playoff Predictions for Top Teams

Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Week 12 of the college football season was filled with exciting plays, but not many upsets. Each of the nation's top 10 teams were able to secure a victory, although a devastating leg injury to Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis could shake up the College Football Playoff picture down the road.

No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 18 Tennessee by the final score of 38-10, while No. 2 Ohio State cruised to a 37-3 win over Minnesota. Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson racked up 146 yards on just 15 carries, finding the end zone twice.

Staying in the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan outlasted a potential comeback from Maryland to remain undefeated this season. This sets the stage for a high-profile clash with the Buckeyes in Week 13 which will have massive implications on the CFP.

Meanwhile, No. 4 Florida State easily dispatched North Alabama by winning 58-13. However, Travis was carted off the field in the first quarter and left the game in an ambulance (per ESPN's Pete Thamel). The severity of his injury puts his chances of returning before the end of the season in serious doubt.

In the Pac-12, No. 5 Washington took down No. 11 Oregon State while No. 6 Oregon recorded a blowout 49-13 win over Arizona State.

Ahead of the release of the CFP rankings following Week 12's action, here are the predictions for the upcoming New Year's Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Washington

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State

Remaining New Year's Six

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon vs. Alabama

Orange Bowl: Louisville vs. Ohio State

Peach Bowl: Missouri vs. Penn State

Cotton Bowl: Texas vs. Tulane

After moving into the No. 1 spot in the latest CFP rankings, Georgia is on the verge of its third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance. Head coach Kirby Smart's team is still undefeated this season, having won six straight games by multiple scores.

Georgia goes on the road to take on Georgia Tech before meeting Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. While the Crimson Tide could spoil the Bulldogs' perfect season, they should still be able to defeat head coach Nick Saban's squad.

The winner of Week 13's matchup between Michigan and Ohio State will have a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. While the loser isn't completely eliminated from contention, it'll be a much tougher road to be named one of the final four teams.

All signs point towards the game becoming a defensive battle, with the Wolverines and Buckeyes owning the first and second-best scoring defenses in the country respectively. With the matchup taking place in Ann Arbor, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy should be able to make enough plays to secure a close win in front of the home crowd.

Florida State has already secured its place in the ACC Championship game against Louisville. However, it's difficult to imagine quarterback Jordan Travis being healthy enough to play.

While it's important to consider the caliber of the Seminoles' opponent on Saturday, it's worth noting that backup passer Tate Rodemaker threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions after Travis exited the contest.

With a Week 13 matchup against a Florida team that has lost four straight games, head coach Mike Norvell's group should be able to remain undefeated. The Seminoles' defense hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 20 points since their Week 5 bye.

The Pac-12 will likely be sending a team to the College Football Playoff, with Oregon and Washington both having stellar seasons.

The two high-powered offenses have the potential to meet in the conference championship game, with the Huskies having already punched their ticket following a 22-20 win over No. 11 Oregon State.

Star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. should be able to prolong his outstanding 2023 season, as the 23-year-old has gotten Heisman Trophy buzz all year long.