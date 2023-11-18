Bruins' Linus Ullmark Unveils Centennial Celebration Mask Honoring Gerry Cheevers

Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is breaking out another new mask in celebration of the franchise's centennial season.

Ullmark will wear a mask that honors Bruins legendary goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Gerry Cheevers during Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.

The 30-year-old is wearing a special mask for Saturday's game as part of Boston's "Era Nights," which are spread throughout home games during the 2023-24 season as a way to honor the club's history.



Saturday's game honors the 1960-76 Bruins. Cheevers played for the Black and Gold from 1965-72 and again from 1975-80, backstopping Boston to two Stanley Cup titles (1970, 1972).

When the 2023-24 season began, Ullmark debuted a mask honoring Bobby Orr and Patrice Bergeron.

One side of the mask features Orr's famous diving overtime goal in 1970 that lifted Boston to their first Stanley Cup title in 29 years. The other side displays Bergeron's iconic overtime goal in Game 7 of the first round of the 2013 playoffs that clinched the Bruins a spot in the next round after trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1.