Bruins' Linus Ullmark Unveils Centennial Celebration Mask Honoring Gerry Cheevers

Bruins' Linus Ullmark Unveils Centennial Celebration Mask Honoring Gerry CheeversNovember 18, 2023
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark is breaking out another new mask in celebration of the franchise's centennial season.
Ullmark will wear a mask that honors Bruins legendary goaltender and Hockey Hall of Famer Gerry Cheevers during Saturday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.
Boston Bruins @NHLBruins
A legendary lid.<a href="https://twitter.com/Icebeardude?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Icebeardude</a>'s gear for tonight's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLBruins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLBruins</a> Centennial celebration is a nod to Gerry Cheevers' iconic mask. <a href="https://t.co/6VWBuxnqKI">pic.twitter.com/6VWBuxnqKI</a>
The 30-year-old is wearing a special mask for Saturday's game as part of Boston's "Era Nights," which are spread throughout home games during the 2023-24 season as a way to honor the club's history.
Saturday's game honors the 1960-76 Bruins. Cheevers played for the Black and Gold from 1965-72 and again from 1975-80, backstopping Boston to two Stanley Cup titles (1970, 1972).
When the 2023-24 season began, Ullmark debuted a mask honoring Bobby Orr and Patrice Bergeron.
One side of the mask features Orr's famous diving overtime goal in 1970 that lifted Boston to their first Stanley Cup title in 29 years. The other side displays Bergeron's iconic overtime goal in Game 7 of the first round of the 2013 playoffs that clinched the Bruins a spot in the next round after trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1.
B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce
Linus Ullmark's mask features the iconic image of Patrice Bergeron celebrating the Game 7, OT-winner vs. the Maple Leafs ⏪ 🔥 <br><br>(h/t <a href="https://twitter.com/Swaybeaut?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Swaybeaut</a>) <a href="https://t.co/KNBCRpfEv2">pic.twitter.com/KNBCRpfEv2</a>
The Bruins are currently 12-1-2 and have the best record in the Atlantic Division, which is something not many saw coming following the retirements of Bergeron and David Krejci.