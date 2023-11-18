Fantasy Alert: Dolphins' De'Von Achane Will Return from Knee Injury vs. Raiders

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be getting a key playmaker back for their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team announced Saturday that De'Von Achane is being activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Raiders.

Achane totaled 450 yards and five touchdowns in four games but has missed the last month after suffering a knee sprain.

Achane was a third-round pick in 2023 out of Texas A&M.

He posted 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in his collegiate career and added 554 yards and five touchdowns in the receiving game. He had 1,102 yards in his final season with the Aggies.

He has contributed two touchdowns for the Dolphins as a receiver and is joins a formidable tandem alongside Raheem Mostert for the explosive Dolphins. Miami currently leads the AFC East with a 6-3 record and figures to be in the conference title mix.