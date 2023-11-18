Report: NFL Isn't Taking Investigation into Bengals, Joe Burrow's Injury 'Lightly'

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The NFL is going to be taking a very close look at the Bengals in the wake of Joe Burrow's season-ending wrist injury.

After a league official confirmed an investigation into whether or not the Bengals hid Burrow's injury before the game, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Saturday the NFL is "not taking this lightly" and it "will take some time" to render a final decision.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Friday that Burrow tore a ligament in his wrist during Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that will require season-ending surgery.

The Bengals originally posted a video on social media of the team arriving in Baltimore on Wednesday that appeared to show Burrow's right hand in a wrap.

While the video was later deleted by the club, Caleb Noe of WCPO ABC in Cincinnati posted footage with a spotlight on Burrow's hand.

There was no indication that Burrow was limited in practice leading up to the game. He didn't appear on the team's official injury report.

Burrow told reporters on Friday the injury that ended his season was a "completely different thing" than what he was wearing the wrap around his hand for.

"It's not uncommon for guys to wear compression sleeves on planes," he added. "When you go to altitude, things can swell up."

It appeared the injury occurred on Burrow's final pass of the game, a four-yard touchdown to Joe Mixon. He grabbed at his hand and wrist after letting go of the ball. He tried a practice throw on the sideline, but the ball fell out of his hand.

Burrow said he felt a pop and couldn't get a grip on the ball after that.

This is the second known investigation the NFL is conducting for a potential injury-report violation. The league is also looking into the Atlanta Falcons' handling of Bijan Robinson's illness leading up to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.