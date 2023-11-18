Bills Rumors: Josh Allen's Responsibilities Won't Be Reduced After Ken Dorsey Firing

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Despite their recent struggles, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly expected to continue making star quarterback Josh Allen the focus of their offense.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Saturday that she doesn't "get the sense" that the Bills plan on "pulling back on" Allen in the wake of the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.

Quarterbacks coach and former LSU passing game coordinator and Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady is taking over as the interim offensive coordinator, and he will have to figure out a way to cut down on the turnovers, as Allen has thrown the most interceptions in the NFL this season with 11.

