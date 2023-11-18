X

NFL

    Bills Rumors: Josh Allen's Responsibilities Won't Be Reduced After Ken Dorsey Firing

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 18, 2023

    CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Despite their recent struggles, the Buffalo Bills are reportedly expected to continue making star quarterback Josh Allen the focus of their offense.

    Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Saturday that she doesn't "get the sense" that the Bills plan on "pulling back on" Allen in the wake of the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this week.

    Quarterbacks coach and former LSU passing game coordinator and Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady is taking over as the interim offensive coordinator, and he will have to figure out a way to cut down on the turnovers, as Allen has thrown the most interceptions in the NFL this season with 11.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

