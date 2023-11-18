Tiger Woods Commits to Hero World Challenge; Hasn't Played Since 2023 Masters

Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via Getty Images

Tiger Woods committed Saturday to play in the 2023 Hero World Challenge, which will take place in Albany, New Providence, The Bahamas, from Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

Woods' event company, TGR Live, revealed that Woods, Justin Rose and Lucas Glover received exemptions to complete the 20-player field:

The Hero World Challenge will represent Woods' first competitive tournament since he withdrew from the Masters in April due to a foot injury.

Woods created the Hero World Challenge in 2000 to benefit his Tiger Woods Foundation, and he has won the event more than anyone, securing five titles.

Tiger has not won the Hero World Challenge since 2011, and he has only won three PGA Tour tournaments in general since 2013.

The 47-year-old veteran has been plagued by back, knee and foot injuries over the past several years, limiting him to only a handful of tournaments.

In 2019, Woods shockingly won the Masters, marking his first major title since 2008, but he has just one victory since then and remains stuck on 15 career major championships.

There was hope among golf fans that winning the 2019 Masters would be the start of a huge comeback for Woods and the start of his pursuit of matching or surpassing Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles, but that hasn't been the case.

Woods is still capable of some solid performances despite his ailments, but he struggles to keep it up over the course of four rounds.

That was evident at the 2023 Masters, as he made the cut, but could not make it through the third round before withdrawing.

While Tiger is not expected to compete for a win in the 2023 Hero World Challenge, his involvement is a step in the right direction, as a strong performance could set the stage for him to make a run at competing in the 2024 Masters and possibly some of the other major tournaments next year.