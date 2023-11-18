Cam Heyward Rips Steelers' Doubters amid 6-3 Start: 'Smoke and Mirrors? Screw You'

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The national perception of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers is not too glamorous but defensive end Cam Heyward sees the negativity as nothing more than "a cloud of smoke."

Pittsburgh has started the season 6-3 and currently sits in second place in the AFC North.

With season-ending injuries to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson materializing in the past week, Pittsburgh looks like the biggest threat to the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the division.

However, the Steeler's difficulties on offense and inability to pull away from teams thus far in 2023 have caused many to label the team as "fraudulent." In an appearance on the "Not Just Football" podcast, Heyward addressed the team's critics and expressed faith in his team.

"Who are they judging?" Heyward said. "They're not in this. Smoke and mirrors? Screw you. We worked too hard for this. These guys dedicate their lives. We try to be a good defense. Smoke and mirrors, I think that's a cloud of smoke."

Pittsburgh ranks 28th in the NFL on offense and has a minus-26 point differential through the first nine games of the season, factors that have contributed to some skepticism about their status as contenders.

The Steelers have defeated the Browns and the Ravens this season and the team's play in the final four division games will help determine just how high the team's ceiling is.