LSU's Angel Reese Not With Team for Game vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Angel Reese will not play for LSU Friday night against Southeastern Louisiana, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

Head coach Kim Mulkey will speak about Reese's absence after the game, according to TigerDetails.com's Ron Higgins.

Reese was benched Sunday for the second half of LSU's last game, a 109-47 win over Mississippi Valley State.

When asked Sunday if she could expand on Reese's limited playing time, Mulkey said, "I could, but I won't."

"It was just a coach's decision," Mulkey said.

Reese recorded 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting before she was benched Sunday.

Although LSU was a favorite to beat Kent State, the Tigers were only leading by 39-37 at the time Reese was benched.

Questions regarding discord within the Tigers were sparked by a recent social media spat between the mothers of Reese and LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson that eventually involved former 2023 national championship team members Alexis Morris and Jasmine Carson.

The social media eventually caught the attention of even WNBA players.

Mulkey dismissed a question Thursday about the social media drama, but has been slightly more direct in her criticism of the team's experienced players.

After No. 1-ranked LSU lost their season-opener 92-78 to No. 20 Colorado, Mulkey said she was "disappointed and surprised in some individual players that I thought would just be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them," per ESPN's Michael Voepel.

Reese had 15 points and 12 rebounds on 6-of-15 shooting in the loss.

"You live with poor shooting, you live with a tough night offensively. What I don't live with is just guts and fight and physical play [not being there]," Mulkey said. "I just didn't think we had that tonight."

"I thought Mikaylah Williams and Sa'Myah Smith did all they could. You're talking about a true freshman and a true sophomore. We need more than just them to have a little bit of fight."