Red Sox Trade Rumors: Luis Urias Traded to Mariners for Pitcher Isaiah Campbell

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Luis Urías' tenure at Fenway Park has come to an end.

The Boston Red Sox are trading Urías to the Seattle Mariners, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. Right-hander Isaiah Campbell is being sent to Boston in the deal, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times added.

The Red Sox acquired Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers in August in exchange for minor league right-handed starter Bradley Blalock.

The 26-year-old infielder appeared in 32 games for Boston last season, slashing .225/.361/.337 with two home runs and 13 RBI.

It's no surprise the Red Sox are moving on from Urías as they have a second base unit that includes Pablo Reyes, Emmanuel Valdez and David Hamilton entering 2024.

The team could also look to upgrade at the position with a market this winter that includes Whit Merrifield, Kolten Wong and Jean Segura.

Additionally, Boston is in desperate need of pitching depth entering the 2024 campaign, and Campbell can provide just that.

The 26-year-old made his major league debut in 2023 and posted a 4-1 record, 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 28.2 innings across nine relief appearances.

Campbell should be a solid addition to a Boston bullpen that also includes closer Kenley Jansen, Garrett Whitlock, Chris Martin and Josh Winckowski.

As for the Mariners, they'll now have ample depth at second base with Urías, Josh Rojas and José Caballero.