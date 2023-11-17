Jets' Garrett Wilson: 'We're Going to Rock This Weekend' vs. Bills After Elbow Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is listed as questionable with a right elbow injury for Sunday's road game against the Buffalo Bills, told reporters that he'll be good to go this weekend.

"It's doing better," Wilson told reporters following Friday's practice, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I'm feeling good, so we're going to rock this weekend."

Wilson admitted that he won't be at full strength, but he said he'll find a way to pull through.

"Yeah, but we'll get it done," Wilson added.

The injury occurred during the Jets' 16-12 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. He left the game but returned and finished with nine catches for 93 yards. Wilson has 55 receptions for 642 yards and two scores on the season.

The reigning Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year began his career with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four scores in 2022.

The Jets' No. 1 wideout is obviously an integral part to the team's success, and they sorely need him Sunday. At 4-5, Gang Green is in danger of falling out of the AFC playoff race after two straight losses. They're also playing an equally desperate 5-5 Bills team that's lost two straight and just fired its offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey.

New York's offense has been the culprit for the team's struggles. For the season, the Jets are averaging just 16.0 points per game, the third-worst mark in the NFL. Having Wilson available Sunday at least gives the Jets a chance to turn things around.