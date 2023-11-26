Report: Joe Burrow Set for Surgery on Monday; Latest on NFL Investigation on Bengals

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will undergo surgery Monday to repair a torn wrist ligament and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2024 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The NFL continues to investigate whether the Bengals should have reported Burrow's injury prior to their Nov. 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. According to Rapoport, the Bengals have provided documentation from doctors saying Burrow suffered an "acute" injury and was not dealing with any lingering ailment.

Burrow suffered a torn right wrist ligament during the loss to Baltimore, ending his season. Burrow told reporters the day after that he felt a "pop" on a second-quarter touchdown pass to Joe Mixon.

"I felt a pop in the middle of the throw," Burrow told reporters. "I tried to give it a go but couldn't get it done."

Burrow now needs surgery for the ailment.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted on Nov. 16 that the Bengals posted and deleted video of the team arriving in Baltimore on Nov. 15. WCPO's Caleb Noe later posted a slowed-down version of the video highlighting the brace or sleeve on Burrow's right hand:

The 2023 campaign was a tough one for Burrow, who suffered a right calf strain in late July that kept him out for nearly the entire preseason. Burrow played through the ailment in the early going and even suffered a re-aggravation of the injury in Week 2.

He struggled through four weeks but largely excelled over the next five weeks with 12 touchdowns, a 74.1 percent completion rate and 1,480 yards during that span.

Burrow is obviously an invaluable member of the team. He led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in his second NFL season (2021) and nearly led them back there in 2022 before falling just short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Burrow has authored an incredible story over his career. He couldn't land the starting gig at Ohio State but transferred to LSU and found tremendous success, throwing for 60 touchdown passes and earning a Heisman Trophy and a national title for the undefeated Tigers.

Cincinnati selected Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating knee injury in November 2020 against Washington, ending his season after tearing his left ACL and MCL.

But one year later, Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl. He led the NFL with a 70.4 percent completion rate and 8.9 yards per pass attempt in 2021 before tossing a career-high 35 touchdown passes in 2022 en route to a fourth-place finish in the NFL MVP voting.

Hopefully Burrow is able to return to 100 percent health in time for the 2024 campaign.