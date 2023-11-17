Justin Jefferson, Keenan Allen, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 11

David Berding/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson's injury status will once again be the talk of fantasy football players ahead of Week 11's Sunday matchups.

Jefferson is listed as questionable for the second straight week. He did not play in Week 10 despite his removal from the injured reserve.

As we learned last week, the questionable status does not mean Jefferson will play. That should force fantasy players to have reserves available on Sunday in case the news on the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver gets worse in the next 48 hours.

Using a replacement for Jefferson may be the best fantasy strategy, even if he is active because a decision will not be made until 90 minutes before the Sunday night clash with the Denver Broncos.

Denver's defensive performances against some of the top pass-catchers in the NFL over the last few weeks may make Sunday a stay-away spot for anyone looking for a fantasy point boost from Jefferson.

Jefferson is one of a few big names worth keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 11 games. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen headlines that list of top fantasy contributors.

Justin Jefferson Listed As Questionable Again

Jefferson's questionable status may provide some hope for fantasy players that he will play in Week 11, but the word from Vikings practice is that he may not play.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert provided an update on what he saw Jefferson do in practice this week.

Even if Jefferson were to play he may not be as productive as fantasy players, and the Vikings, want him to be.

Denver held two of its last three opponents under 200 passing yards. It limited Travis Kelce to a timid six catches for 58 yards and held Stefon Diggs to three receptions for 34 yards.

A strong case could be made for the Vikings to rest Jefferson for one more week because of where they stand in the NFC playoff picture.

Minnesota holds a 1.5-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final NFC wild-card spot and it has a divisional game with the Chicago Bears next Monday that means more to any wild-card tiebreakers.

Adding any Vikings to a fantasy roster may be a bad idea for Sunday because of the tough matchup against Denver.

Green Bay's duo of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, Detroit's Josh Reynolds and Washington's Jahan Dotson all face teams in the bottom 10 of passing defense. They could be worth waiver-wire pickups in place of any Minnesota replacements.

Keenan Allen Dealing With Shoulder Injury

There is more positive news about Allen's status for Sunday.

The Chargers' No. 1 pass-catcher was a full participant in Friday's practice. He was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

Allen, who is coming off a 175-yard performance against the Detroit Lions, should once again see a ton of the ball from Justin Herbert in Sunday's road game against the Packers.

Allen's presence on the field is important for the Chargers, who need wins in the next couple weeks to stay alive in the AFC wild-card hunt.

The Chargers enter Sunday with a 4-5 record in 12th place in the AFC, but they are only one game behind the Houston Texans for the No. 7 seed.