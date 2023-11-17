Suns' Bradley Beal Out at Least 3 More Weeks amid Back Injury Rehab

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns announced that guard Bradley Beal will miss at least three more weeks as he continues to rehab a lower back strain.

Beal, who has played only three games in 2023-24 due to the ailment, made his Suns debut on Nov. 8 after arriving via trade from the Washington Wizards last offseason. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 28.7 minutes in those three games.

Beal then missed the Suns' 133-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Wednesday with a sore lower back.

The Suns entered this season hoping to build around a big three of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Unfortunately, that trio has not seen the court together as of yet, and it's now unclear when that unit will make its debut.

Booker missed five games with a strained right calf before returning Wednesday. He looked excellent upon his return, dropping 31 points in 26 minutes in an 18-point win over the previously 8-2 Timberwolves.

This Suns team clearly has great potential when Durant, Booker and Beal all find their way onto the floor. Unfortunately, Beal's back has clearly hindered him thus far.

At his best, Beal is an uber-talented guard capable of scoring 30-plus points on any given night. With Booker and Durant on the floor, Beal should see plenty of good scoring opportunities with defenses forced to guard three stars simultaneously.