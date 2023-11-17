Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III Rematch Fight Set for Week of Super Bowl 58

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

An exhibition rematch between legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III is officially set for February.

Mayweather announced Friday on Instagram (h/t BoxingScene.com) that he and the grandson of infamous New York City crime boss John Gotti will fight for a second time in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend.

They previously had an exhibition bout in June, but referee Kenny Bayless called the fight off in the sixth round when Mayweather and Gotti did not heed his warnings to tone down their profane trash talk.

After the first Mayweather vs. Gotti bout was called off, Gotti charged at Mayweather, both fighters threw punches at each other and both of their teams piled into the ring, creating a chaotic melee.

As the aggressor, Gotti was originally suspended for six months by the Florida State Boxing Commission, but the suspension was overturned in July.

Gotti started off as an MMA fighter before transitioning to boxing and winning each of his first two professional fights in October 2022 and January 2021.

Before a no-contest was ruled, Mayweather was dominating the 31-year-old Gotti, which comes as little surprise given Mayweather's status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time.

During a pro career that stretched from 1996 through 2017, Mayweather went a perfect 50-0 with 27 wins by way of knockout, and major world titles in multiple weight classes from super featherweight to light middleweight.

While Mayweather's final pro fight was a win over UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017, he has competed in several exhibition fights since then.

Mayweather has competed in seven exhibition bouts in total since 2018, and while some were not scored including a clash with social media sensation turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul in 2021, he is 3-0 in the fights that were scored.

It isn't yet clear if the rematch with Gotti will be scored, but if it is, the 46-year-old Mayweather figures to dominate again.