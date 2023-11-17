Eagles' Jason Kelce on Chiefs Matchup: 'I Don't Buy into Super Bowl Revenge Games'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While most of the coverage for the upcoming Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is describing it as a rematch of Super Bowl 57, one prominent member of the Eagles isn't buying into that narrative.

Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters he doesn't "buy into Super Bowl revenge games" because what happened in a previous season has no bearing on what is going on this season:

"I'm motivated to win the game. I don't need the Super Bowl [loss] to motivate me to beat my brother, or [his former coach] Andy Reid. I've never beaten them in my career. I'm more motivated maybe by that. I don't buy into Super Bowl revenge games. Each season is different . This team is not the same, that team is not the same. Nothing that happens on Monday night is going to at all change or make anything different about what happened last year."

It's an easy narrative to lean into since the Eagles and Chiefs played for the NFL's top prize just nine months ago. On top of that, they're each the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences based on the current standings.

Super Bowl 57 was also one of the most thrilling title games in NFL history, despite a somewhat underwhelming finish. The Eagles had a 24-14 halftime before the Chiefs put up 24 points in the second half.

There were three ties or lead changes in the fourth quarter, capped off by Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left to play that gave Kansas City a 38-35 lead.

But it's also ridiculous to compare a midseason Monday Night Football game to the Super Bowl. The Eagles and Chiefs are going to play seven more games in the regular season, regardless of what happens this week.

The Super Bowl is the culmination of an entire season's worth of work for the players and two organizations lucky enough to play in the game.