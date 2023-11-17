Ravens' John Harbaugh: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Shoulder Injury 'Doesn't Look too Bad'

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was optimistic about the outlook of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s shoulder injury when speaking to reporters following the team's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

"It doesn't look too bad," Harbaugh said. "I'm sure it'll be something he'll have to deal with. These guys all have stuff to deal with, but it doesn't look too bad."

Beckham Jr. left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return, although the Ravens were winning by multiple touchdowns when he exited the contest.

He was officially listed as questionable despite not returning to the field for the remainder of the game.

The three-time Pro Bowl wideout torched Cincinnati's secondary all night long, finishing with a season-high 116 yards on seven targets. This included a catch that went for 51 yards, his longest reception since he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Heading into the game, Beckham Jr. had recorded just 258 yards and two touchdown catches all season. He totaled just six receptions for 96 total yards in the Ravens' past three contests.

This included a Week 8 performance in which Beckham Jr. did not secure a catch on any of his four targets, finishing with 0 yards. Following the game, he discussed his slow start.

"Obviously not where I want to be, but when I signed here I said I wanted to come here and win a Super Bowl and win," he said, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. "We're 6-2 and on the way to that. Just got to keep going, it's a long season."