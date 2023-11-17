Caitlin Clark's Struggles Stun WCBB Fans as No. 2 Iowa Upset by Unranked Kansas State

G Fiume/Getty Images

Caitlin Clark missed 23 of the shots she took Thursday night.

The Iowa star still recorded 24 points, but her 9-of-32 shooting concerned fans as Kansas State upset the No. 2 Hawkeyes at home 65-58 Thursday night.

Clark made four of her five free-throw attempts, but sunk just 2-of-16 from behind the arc.

Some fans expressed their faith that Clark will bounce back for Iowa's next game.

Clark added six rebounds and three assists to her team-leading points total. She is averaging 30.0 points through four games.

The next leading Hawkeyes scorer was Molly Davis, who recorded 10 points off the bench.



The inability of Iowa's other starters to score when Clark couldn't led some fans to question Iowa's ability to make it back to the NCAA Tournament National Final, where the team lost to LSU in April.

This was the Hawkeyes' first loss of the season following three straight wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, No. 8 Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa.