X

WCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMS

    Caitlin Clark's Struggles Stun WCBB Fans as No. 2 Iowa Upset by Unranked Kansas State

    Julia StumbaughNovember 17, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 09: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Spectrum Center on November 09, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    Caitlin Clark missed 23 of the shots she took Thursday night.

    The Iowa star still recorded 24 points, but her 9-of-32 shooting concerned fans as Kansas State upset the No. 2 Hawkeyes at home 65-58 Thursday night.

    Clark made four of her five free-throw attempts, but sunk just 2-of-16 from behind the arc.

    Mitch Fortner @MitchTheFort

    Iowa's 58 total points is the least amount scored in the Caitlin Clark era. <br><br>Tonight was Clark's 103rd game.

    Cory Böeckman @C_Boeckman

    Caitlin Clark is a great player and great for the game, but you can't go 2-16 from 3 and 9-32 from the field. Shooting terrible but also taking over half your teams shots is bad basketball.

    Megan Erbes @merbes156

    You live by the Caitlin Clark, you die by the Caitlin Clark <a href="https://t.co/T8JudtFZ8b">https://t.co/T8JudtFZ8b</a>

    brian knight @thginkb

    Caitlin Clark is an elite scorer, but certainly not an efficient scorer. 2-16 from 3 is abysmal😳

    cbreezyyyy @caitlynbraxton

    caitlin clark is a great player but her efficiency this year has not been good

    nick @itsnick_bp

    Caitlin Clark's worst game as a Hawkeye pretty easily. Shot selection was bad, and the shooting itself was worse. She clearly never had it tonight.

    Arrogant Husky (Taylor's Version) @ArrogantHusky

    Wow, I can't believe Caitlin Clark heaving shots up from anywhere at any time is not a bulletproof game plan.

    Ryan Cotter @Rygi13

    Caitlin Clark just chucking up some awful shots in crunch time.

    HAWK_GUYS @HAWK_GUYS

    Turns out Caitlin Clark is in fact human

    Some fans expressed their faith that Clark will bounce back for Iowa's next game.

    Myles Charney @MylesCharney

    It still doesn't change the fact that Caitlin Clark is the best player in women's college basketball.

    cooterbrian @cooterbrain

    Caitlin clark is about to drop 46/11/10 next game

    kendall Green @ontargethoops

    If Caitlin Clark was just jacking up shots, she wouldn't be shooting over 45% from the field for her career. Some of y'all are acting like she's shooting sub 40% from the field. Tonight was ugly but that's a one ever 10 games maybe occurrence

    Clark added six rebounds and three assists to her team-leading points total. She is averaging 30.0 points through four games.

    The next leading Hawkeyes scorer was Molly Davis, who recorded 10 points off the bench.

    The inability of Iowa's other starters to score when Clark couldn't led some fans to question Iowa's ability to make it back to the NCAA Tournament National Final, where the team lost to LSU in April.

    David Eickholt @DavidEickholt

    Hasn't been Caitlin Clark's best night, but there has to be somebody else that's willing to step up and take crucial shots when there's 3 people guarding Clark.

    Iowa State @lowaState

    Caitlin Clark is a very good basketball player. However…a basketball player alone, even a very good one, cannot win a game by themselves especially when that one player goes 2-16 from three. This is the problem w/ Iowa: they have no plan B for when Clark isn't dominating <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAW</a>

    Caitlin Clark's Struggles Stun WCBB Fans as No. 2 Iowa Upset by Unranked Kansas State
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Richie Mulbrook @rmulbrook7

    When Caitlin Clark is off this team doesn't have a chance. It's unfortunate they didn't go into the transfer portal this offseason

    Courtney (she/her) @ripscourt

    Iowa relies heavily on Caitlin Clark scoring. If she has a poor shooting night, the Hawkeyes are in jeopardy of losing. Can't expect Clark to put up 40 points every night, someone else has to step up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NCAAW?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NCAAW</a>

    WoodBFre3 @WoodBfre3

    Iowa being ranked #2 in the nation the way they rely on Caitlin Clark to carry so much of the scoring load was a strange decision

    This was the Hawkeyes' first loss of the season following three straight wins over Fairleigh Dickinson, No. 8 Virginia Tech and Northern Iowa.

    Iowa will look to get back on the right side of the win column at home next Sunday against Drake.