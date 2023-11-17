Report: Texas A&M Interviews UTSA's Jeff Traylor for HC; Duke's Mike Elko Considered

Report: Texas A&M Interviews UTSA's Jeff Traylor for HC; Duke's Mike Elko ConsideredNovember 17, 2023
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
UTSA head coach Jeff Taylor interviewed for the Aggies' vacancy at the same position on Tuesday, according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.
Duke head coach Mike Elko is also considered a "strong candidate" for the role, as he previously served as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator.
This comes after former Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher was fired on the morning of Nov. 12, as the school has accumulated a record of just 11-11 over the past two seasons.
