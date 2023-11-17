Ravens' Mark Andrews Ankle Injury Suffered vs. Bengals Likely Season-Ending, HC Says

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season may be over after he suffered what head coach John Harbaugh described as a "very serious ankle injury" Thursday night.

"It looks like a season-ending injury," Harbaugh said after the game.

Andrews was hurt in the first quarter of the Ravens' 34-20 Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Harbaugh also provided additional info about the tight end's condition:

The injury occurred during a tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson on the Ravens' first offensive possession.

Andrews limped off the field and visited the sideline medical tent before heading to the locker room.

Andrews was using crutches and "unable to put weight on his injured ankle" after the collision, Amazon's Kaylee Hartung reported during the broadcast (via ESPN's Field Yates).

Hartung also reported Andrews was in the team X-ray room.

Andrews had two catches for 23 yards before exiting the game.

His loss will be a major blow for the Ravens. Andrews entered Thursday's contest with 43 catches for a team-best six receiving touchdowns.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson also visited the medical tent following a tackle by Wilson. The quarterback had his left ankle checked, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson then returned to the field.

Andrews is coming out of his second consecutive Pro Bowl season for the Ravens. He hauled down 113 passes for 847 yards in 2022.

The tight end began this season on the injury report after sitting out the Ravens' season-opening contest with a quad injury.

That Week 1 absence was a rarity for Andrews. It marked just the second time in six years the tight end had missed a game with an injury, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The impact that sidelined Andrews appears similar to the tackle that famously sprained the ankle of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2022 postseason.

The NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, said in February there would be "a very active offseason conversation" about "hip-drop" tackles leading to ankle injuries, per The Washington Post's Mark Maske.