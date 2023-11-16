Video: Robert Griffin III Tells Browns to Sign Him to Replace Injured Deshaun Watson

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III is interested in joining the Cleveland Browns following quarterback Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury.

The former Offensive Rookie of the Year revealed his interest on his podcast, RG3 and The Ones.

"I can go out there and manage a game for the Cleveland Browns and help them go on the Super Bowl run that they want to go on," Griffin III said.

The former No. 2 overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft had a stellar rookie season, although he underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL during the offseason following his first year.

Griffin III was never able to recapture the heights of his first year as a pro, although he remained in the NFL up until 2020 as a backup quarterback. His final seasons were spent with the Baltimore Ravens.

He signed a broadcasting agreement with ESPN in 2021, although there is an out in his contract if the opportunity to return to the NFL comes up, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While Watson is out, the Browns are expected to go with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center.