Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Knee Injury 'Trending Forward'; No Longer Wearing Sleeve

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been playing through a bothersome knee injury, but he's getting closer to full strength.

Hurts told reporters on Thursday that he is no longer wearing a sleeve on his knee at practice as he prepares to lead the Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

"Everything is trending forward," Hurts said.

Hurts appeared to suffer the injury in Philadelphia's Week 7 victory over the Miami Dolphins, as he was seen wearing a knee brace after halftime. He admitted after a Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys that he was still playing through pain, and he added, "I don't think the bye week could come at a better time."

The extra time off appeared to be exactly what Hurts needed as the Eagles approach the home stretch of the 2023 season. At 8-1, Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL and a one-game lead over the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC.

However, the Eagles are embarking on a tough run of games. After Monday's matchup against the Chiefs, they will face the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers before a rematch against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Hurts has continued to perform at a high level this season, but his rushing ability has been a dimension missing from the Philadelphia offense.

While he leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns, he has just 316 yards on 88 carries for a career-low 3.6 yards per rush. Still, he's completed a career-high 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,347 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.