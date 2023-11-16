Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Knee Injury 'Trending Forward'; No Longer Wearing Sleeve

Eagles' Jalen Hurts: Knee Injury 'Trending Forward'; No Longer Wearing SleeveNovember 16, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been playing through a bothersome knee injury, but he's getting closer to full strength.
Hurts told reporters on Thursday that he is no longer wearing a sleeve on his knee at practice as he prepares to lead the Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.
"Everything is trending forward," Hurts said.
Hurts appeared to suffer the injury in Philadelphia's Week 7 victory over the Miami Dolphins, as he was seen wearing a knee brace after halftime. He admitted after a Week 10 win over the Dallas Cowboys that he was still playing through pain, and he added, "I don't think the bye week could come at a better time."
The extra time off appeared to be exactly what Hurts needed as the Eagles approach the home stretch of the 2023 season. At 8-1, Philadelphia has the best record in the NFL and a one-game lead over the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC.
However, the Eagles are embarking on a tough run of games. After Monday's matchup against the Chiefs, they will face the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers before a rematch against the Cowboys in Dallas.
Hurts has continued to perform at a high level this season, but his rushing ability has been a dimension missing from the Philadelphia offense.
While he leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns, he has just 316 yards on 88 carries for a career-low 3.6 yards per rush. Still, he's completed a career-high 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,347 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
If Hurts is fully healthy, he will be able to utilize his dual-threat ability that made him one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, starting with Monday's game against the Chiefs.