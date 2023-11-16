X

    Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Reposted by Taylor Swift Fans Ahead of Eagles vs. Chiefs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 16, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen leaving the SNL after party on October 15, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)
    MEGA/GC Images

    Taylor Swift fans are a passionate, unique bunch.

    Swifties have been digging into the old tweets of Travis Kelce, Swift's current beau, to the point that many of his old posts have been going viral.

    Here's a sampling:

    Travis Kelce's old tweets have been going viral and they're comedy 😂 😭 <br><br>Which one's your favorite? <a href="https://t.co/RsMbJNNoTu">pic.twitter.com/RsMbJNNoTu</a>

    killatrav struggling; a thread <a href="https://t.co/pnq8CSHIoI">pic.twitter.com/pnq8CSHIoI</a>

    i love him unfortunately. STAIRED? <a href="https://t.co/KYs1Zd0fBM">pic.twitter.com/KYs1Zd0fBM</a>

    scenary <a href="https://t.co/Pc6dDwkc7r">pic.twitter.com/Pc6dDwkc7r</a>

    "goat-cart" 😭 <a href="https://t.co/Otlj3563Ki">pic.twitter.com/Otlj3563Ki</a>

    we get that <a href="https://t.co/TCzMcZ1L6x">pic.twitter.com/TCzMcZ1L6x</a>

    OK, you get the gist.

    So what have we learned from this "too online" exercise? Well, for one, Kelce wasn't a great speller over a decade ago. He also really liked Chipotle, maybe as much as squirrels like bread.

    You just keep being you, Internet. But also maybe take a lesson from the professional football player and go touch some grass now and again.