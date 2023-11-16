Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Reposted by Taylor Swift Fans Ahead of Eagles vs. Chiefs

Travis Kelce's Old Tweets Reposted by Taylor Swift Fans Ahead of Eagles vs. ChiefsNovember 16, 2023
MEGA/GC Images
Taylor Swift fans are a passionate, unique bunch.
Swifties have been digging into the old tweets of Travis Kelce, Swift's current beau, to the point that many of his old posts have been going viral.
Here's a sampling:
OK, you get the gist.
So what have we learned from this "too online" exercise? Well, for one, Kelce wasn't a great speller over a decade ago. He also really liked Chipotle, maybe as much as squirrels like bread.
You just keep being you, Internet. But also maybe take a lesson from the professional football player and go touch some grass now and again.