Bills' Gabe Davis Was 'Heartbroken' over Ken Dorsey's Firing: 'He Was an Awesome OC'

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The firing of Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Tuesday sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. And it had an especially resounding effect on the Bills' locker room.

Dorsey was let go following the team's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night. It was a game in which the offense turned the ball over four times and didn't manage to punish what has been one of the worst defenses in the league.

Wide receiver Gabe Davis was among those who took the news especially hard.

"He was an awesome OC and a great friend to all of us," Davis said Thursday, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. "I was heartbroken."

Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019—one year before Davis was drafted to the organization—as a quarterbacks coach. He eventually worked his way up to passing game coordinator and ultimately offensive coordinator over the last couple of seasons following the departure of Brian Daboll to the New York Giants.

The 42-year-old coach was also seen as a major contributor to the development of star quarterback Josh Allen over the past few years.

After coming in as a raw prospect out of Wyoming, Allen turned into one the of most talented signal callers in the league, making two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team.

However, Allen has continued to be a turnover machine—leading the NFL with 14 this season. He believes his play was a big factor in the decision to let Dorsey go.

"Without a doubt, and I take that very personally," Allen told reporters on Wednesday via NewYorkUpstate.com. "It hurts a lot to see someone you care about go through a situation like that and to know that if I could have done more, if this offense could have done more, we wouldn't have had to do something like that."