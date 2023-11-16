Schultz: Dolphins' De'Von Achane Expected to Return from Knee Injury vs. Raiders

Set Number: X164432 TK1

The Miami Dolphins reportedly are set to welcome back one of their top offensive players for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to B/R's Jordan Schultz, Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is expected to return from a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last four games.

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Achane wasted no time in making an immediate impact for the Dolphins. In four games, the rookie sensation racked up 460 rushing yards and five touchdowns on just 38 carries, averaging a whopping 12.1 yards per rush. He also added nine catches for 67 yards and two more scores.

Without Achane in the lineup, Miami's high-powered offense wasn't as potent. The team failed to record 100 rushing yards in two of the four games he missed.

Despite his injury, Achane continued to travel with the Dolphins and was even in attendance for their Week 9 game in Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques that Achane's presence makes a huge difference for the team even though he's a rookie.

"I think the coolest thing about someone like him being a rookie is just who he is as a person," Tagovailoa said. "How you see him on the sideline, just chill, relaxed, that's who he is, and that's how he is in the huddle. To be able to go in the huddle and see someone like that, it's very promising to know that, OK, he knows where he's going to line up, and then basically if he's getting the ball, you know it's going to be a big play more often than not."