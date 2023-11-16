Stefon Diggs: 'I'm Not Responsible' for Trevon's Tweets About Josh Allen, Bills

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs recently provided some comments in support of his brother, Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs, as the latter player's team (plus quarterback Josh Allen) undergoes significant struggles.

The latter tweet clearly referenced Allen, who now leads the NFL with 11 interceptions.

On Thursday, Diggs was asked about his brother's tweets, and he provided this response, per Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The reigning three-time AFC East champion Bills just dropped to 5-5 after a brutal 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday. One day later, Buffalo fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Buffalo has lost four of its last six games after a 3-1 start. Since then, the Bills have averaged just 20.5 points per game.

Diggs has excelled despite the team's circumstances, catching 73 passes for 868 yards and seven touchdowns.

The same can't be said for other Bills, particularly Allen, who has struggled with turnovers and may have just had his worst game of the season (15-of-16, 177 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions) versus Denver.

The sky may be falling in Buffalo right now, but there are still seven games left. It's possible the move from Dorsey to interim OC Joe Brady wakes the offense up, and Buffalo is still just a game-and-a-half back of the Miami Dolphins (with the tiebreaker in hand right now) for the AFC East.