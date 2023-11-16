Steelers' Coach Danny Smith Tore Rotator Cuff After Being Hit on Sideline vs. Packers

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

It's not too often coaches are the ones with injuries after NFL games, but that was the case for Pittsburgh Steelers special teams coach Danny Smith during Sunday's contest against the Green Bay Packers.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported Smith suffered a torn right rotator cuff in three different places when he was hit on the sidelines at the end of the game. He will require surgery as a result.

The injury happened after Packers offensive lineman Zach Tom sent Steelers safety Damontae Kazee into Smith with a late hit on the game's final play. Kazee was running toward the sideline after clinching the win for Pittsburgh with an interception.

The hit started a scuffle, and Pryor noted Steelers tight end Rodney Williams picked the injured Smith up to move him from the area.

"I've been hit a lot, and been hit hard," Smith said. "I got a lot of metal in my body over that. I got to learn to get the hell out of the way.

"I got hit in college in a Clemson-Georgia Tech game. Got a tibial plateau fracture, got a plate and six screws in my knee. I had that hit at training camp with [Antonio Brown] when I broke my ribs and my L1 vertebrae in my back. This one hurt. I got a torn rotator cuff, three spots."

This is Smith's 11th season as the special teams coordinator for Pittsburgh.

Prior to joining the Steelers, he was on staffs for Georgia Tech, the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills and Washington.

His special teams unit played a major role in Sunday's win over the Packers. Pittsburgh's touchdown in the first minute of the second quarter was the last time it found the end zone, but three field goals from Chris Boswell provided enough points to outlast Green Bay in a 23-19 victory.