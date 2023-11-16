Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to TargetNovember 16, 2023
The waiver wire proved plenty productive during Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season.
Provided, of course, you added the right players to your fantasy football roster.
The list of possible pickups who ranked among the week's scoring leaders included Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs, Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride.
If you play in a deep league, though, you don't need to bother remembering their names, because they've almost certainly been snatched up already. What you need to find—and what this article will provide—are possible streamers and sleepers who aren't yet rostered in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (43 Percent Rostered)
A thumb injury sidelined Stafford in Week 9, but the bye week seemingly bought him enough time to get back under center.
That should be music to the ears of any waiver-wire shoppers in search of a quarterback.
Stafford is about to lock horns against a Seattle Seahawks defense he carved up in Week 1. While he failed to find the end zone in that contest, he did complete 24-of-38 passes for a season-high 334 yards. And remember, he was playing without Cooper Kupp back then.
Touchdowns have been strangely hard to come by for Stafford, but you wouldn't think that would remain an issue with the caliber of receivers at his disposal.
Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings (45 Percent Rostered)
Chandler's fantasy stock is rising, but this could be the week in which it fully erupts.
Better get your waiver claims in now, because if things break the way they would this weekend, you won't get another shot at the sophomore running back.
He was already seeing a season-high usage in the running game Sunday before Alexander Mattison was forced off the field with a concussion. Since Mattison didn't practice Wednesday, there's a real chance Chandler becomes the focal point of this rushing attack.
And there could not be a better time for this to happen, as the Vikings are set to square off against a Denver Broncos defense allowing the most fantasy points to the running back position, per Yahoo.
Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers (29 Percent Rostered)
When this Packers offense has gone looking for more zip, they've often found it from Reed, their rookie second-rounder.
Just this past Sunday, he tallied both a 46-yard reception and a 35-yard touchdown catch. As Packers.com's Mike Spofford noted, Reed has seven receptions of 30-plus yards, which is tied for second-most in the league with A.J. Brown and Rasheed Shahid and trailing only Tyreek Hill's nine.
Reed is more than just a home-run hitter, though. With each passing week, he's becoming a more efficient and reliable pass-catcher. In his first four outings, he caught just 12 of the 25 passes sent his way. Over his last four games, he's hauled in 15-of-18 targets. And in three of these last four tilts, he's had either 80-plus receiving yards or a touchdown catch, including one contest where he checked both boxes.
He's giving Green Bay reasons to keep calling his number, and if his involvement sustains or increases this week, he could be in for a great game against a Los Angeles Chargers defense allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to wide receivers.