Fantasy Football Week 11 Cheat Sheet: Deep Sleepers to Target

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When this Packers offense has gone looking for more zip, they've often found it from Reed, their rookie second-rounder.

Just this past Sunday, he tallied both a 46-yard reception and a 35-yard touchdown catch. As Packers.com's Mike Spofford noted, Reed has seven receptions of 30-plus yards, which is tied for second-most in the league with A.J. Brown and Rasheed Shahid and trailing only Tyreek Hill's nine.

Reed is more than just a home-run hitter, though. With each passing week, he's becoming a more efficient and reliable pass-catcher. In his first four outings, he caught just 12 of the 25 passes sent his way. Over his last four games, he's hauled in 15-of-18 targets. And in three of these last four tilts, he's had either 80-plus receiving yards or a touchdown catch, including one contest where he checked both boxes.