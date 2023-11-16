Video Leaks of Joe Burrow Appearing to Wear Hand Brace After Bengals Delete Post

Video Leaks of Joe Burrow Appearing to Wear Hand Brace After Bengals Delete PostNovember 16, 2023
Ahead of Thursday night's road game against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was spotted wearing what appeared to be a brace on his throwing hand.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Bengals posted video of the team arriving in Baltimore on Wednesday before deleting it. WCPO's Caleb Noe later posted a slowed-down version of the video focused on the brace or sleeve on Burrow's right hand:
Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist.

Here's video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore.

Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.
Burrow is not on the Bengals' injury report ahead of Thursday's game, which explains why the brace took many be surprise.
During the Bengals' win over the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago, a finger on Burrow's throwing hand was bloodied. It didn't seem to impact his play, as he went 31-of-44 for 348 yards and two touchdowns.
Per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, Burrow said after the game that it was "just a little cut" and "nothing bad."
Burrow and the Bengals were upset 30-27 at home by the Houston Texans this past week, but Burrow largely played well, throwing for 347 yards and two touchdowns, although he was intercepted twice.
This season has been an injury-riddled one for Burrow, as he missed the entire preseason and virtually all of training camp with a calf strain.
Burrow has not missed a regular-season game, but he and the Bengals started off slow, going 1-3 before reeling off four consecutive wins.
Cincinnati is 5-4, but due to how competitive the AFC North has been, that places it in last place in the division.
A loss to the Ravens would drop the Bengals to .500 and perhaps force them to start thinking far more about a wild-card berth than a division title.
Even if Burrow is less than 100 percent, he figures to put his best foot forward Thursday night, although he will be without star wide receiver Tee Higgins due to injury and is going up against a Ravens defense that ranks second in the NFL in total yards allowed per game and first in points allowed per game.