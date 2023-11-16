Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football StarsNovember 16, 2023
Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars
The closer that fantasy football managers move toward their league playoffs, the smaller their margin for error becomes.
It's almost non-existent ahead of Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
Assuming you're either angling for a better playoff seed or competing for a postseason spot, you need to nail your lineup decisions. We'll help as much as we can by spotlighting two start and two sit recommendations.
Start: Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
When health is on the 49ers' side, Purdy can be a fantasy star.
Buoyed by the Week 10 returns of Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams, Purdy had this offense rolling. San Francisco put 34 points up against the Jacksonville Jaguars—its highest score since Week 5—and Purdy had his fingerprints all over that number. He went 19-of-26 for 296 yards and three scores.
He could be in line for another huge performance against a Tampa Bay defense allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo, and the second-most passing yards per game.
Sit: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks (at Los Angeles Rams)
Yes, Smith is coming off his best performance of the season, but no, that doesn't mean you should lock him into your lineup again.
As good as he was in that game (369 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions), his matchup against the Washington Commanders literally couldn't have been better. The Rams may not be a defensive juggernaut, but they sure looked the part in Week 1, when they held Smith to 112 passing yards and a single score on 26 attempts.
And remember, heading into that Week 10 eruption, he'd tallied just four touchdown passes against six interceptions over his previous four outings, so managers should still be very aware of how low his floor can fall.
Start: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys (at Carolina Panthers)
Fantasy managers might feel fed up with Pollard, and that's completely understandable. He's gone three consecutive contests with fewer than 70 scrimmage yards, and the only two touchdowns he's scored all season came in Week 1.
Still, he's worth giving a shot in this game because the matchup is so appealing.
Only the Denver Broncos have allowed more fantasy points to the position than the Panthers. Carolina also sits 26 in rushing yards allowed per game and is tied for the second-most rushing touchdowns allowed.
Sit: Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at San Francisco 49ers)
White has been on a tear of late, but even he may not have enough juice to deal with this stingy San Francisco defense.
The 49ers had been a bit generous recently, but they looked all the way back to form in Week 10. Just ask Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, who was held to just 45 scrimmage yards on 11 touches.
Ahead of this hot streak, White's fantasy relevance was almost exclusively tied to the quality of his own opponent. This is a brutal matchup, so you should slot him on your bench if you have viable alternatives.