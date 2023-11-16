NFL Fans Joke About Giants' Tommy DeVito's Favorite Food, Movies, Dream Dinner Guests

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Being thrust into the spotlight can be difficult for many people, as New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito is finding out.

The undrafted rookie probably wasn't expecting to play as much as he has this season. He spent two months on the practice squad before being elevated to the active roster on Oct. 31.

It's safe to assume coming into the season no one with the Giants planned on him becoming the starter, but that's been the case since Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 9 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now that DeVito has been put in the spotlight because of the Giants' roster-building failures, everything he does is going to be under scrutiny. Never was that more evident than when Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News published a list of DeVito's favorite things, including food, movies and dream dinner guests.

As could be expected from that list, NFL fans and analysts had a lot to say about some of DeVito's preferences.

Considering DeVito shares a name with Joe Pesci's iconic character from Goodfellas, it's a little disappointing he didn't cite Martin Scorsese's 1990 masterpiece as his favorite movie.

Granted, the Tommy DeVito in the movie doesn't get a very good ending. 2 Fast 2 Furious is generally regarded as the worst in the franchise, though it did at least introduce Roman and Tej.

DeVito is only 25 and perhaps his tastes will get more eclectic as he gets older. For now, though, his main priority is trying to figure out how to help the Giants get anything out of their offense.