Bowl Projections 2023: CFP Predictions, Postseason Outlook Heading into Week 12November 16, 2023
Bowl Projections 2023: CFP Predictions, Postseason Outlook Heading into Week 12
With two weeks to go in the 2023 college football regular season—and then a weekend filled with conference championship games after that—there's still much to be decided in the College Football Playoff landscape. Only four teams will advance to play for the national title, and more than that are in the running for berths.
Georgia was ranked No. 1 in this week's CFP rankings, and the defending national champion Bulldogs are in a good position to make a return to the Playoff. However, they could slip up and miss out if they don't finish strong the next three weeks.
Which four schools are most likely to make it to the College Football Playoff this season? How will the next three weeks potentially shake up the rankings?
Here are predictions for the upcoming New Year's Six bowls, along with a breakdown of the current CFP picture.
Bowl Predictions
College Football Playoff
Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Oregon
Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Florida State
Rest of New Year's Six
Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs. Alabama
Orange Bowl: Louisville vs. Ohio State
Peach Bowl: Missouri vs. Penn State
Cotton Bowl: Texas vs. Tulane
Georgia, Florida State on Direct Paths to CFP Berths
Georgia is likely to end up winning the SEC championship, while Florida State should capture the ACC title. If both happen, then the Bulldogs and Seminoles are likely to make up half of the four-team College Football Playoff field this season.
It's unlikely Georgia loses either of its final two regular-season games, which are road matchups at Tennessee and Georgia Tech. Then, the Bulldogs will face Alabama in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 2, with the Crimson Tide looking to play spoiler.
Florida State hosts North Alabama this Saturday, then wraps up the regular season with a road matchup at Florida the following week. The Seminoles have already secured their spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2, when they'll likely meet Louisville.
Expect Georgia and Florida State to keep winning and head to the CFP as undefeated conference champions.
Ohio State-Michigan Matchup Likely to Decide Big Ten Champion
Last season, Ohio State and Michigan both reached the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game, but they both had strong resumes and were picked by the CFP selection committee to be part of the four-team field.
That may not happen again this season, even though the two schools could again finish the regular season with a combined one loss. Michigan is set to host Ohio State on Nov. 25, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game for a probable matchup vs. Iowa.
It's possible the Wolverines and Buckeyes could both end up in the CFP. But the loser of their meeting will need help from losses by top teams in other conferences.
The Big Ten will probably get only one CFP berth this season, and at this point, it seems likely to go to Michigan, which should win its contest vs. Ohio State.
Will Pac-12 End Its Playoff Drought?
The Pac-12 is the only Power Five conference that hasn't had much success sending teams to the College Football Playoff. Only two schools have made appearances in the CFP, as Oregon reached the inaugural Playoff in 2014, then Washington made it in 2016.
Either the Ducks or the Huskies should end the Pac-12's CFP drought this season. They're both having strong seasons, and it's likely they'll meet for a second time in the conference championship game. Washington handed Oregon its lone loss of the year on Oct. 14, when the Huskies prevailed 36-33.
Washington plays Oregon State and Washington State to end the regular season, while Oregon is set to take on Arizona State and Oregon State. It seems probable that both the Huskies and Ducks will win out.
At that point, a CFP berth could be on the line in the Pac-12 Championship Game. And although Washington won the previous meeting, Oregon could get revenge next time, as it's been playing quite well of late.