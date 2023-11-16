Bowl Projections 2023: CFP Predictions, Postseason Outlook Heading into Week 12

3 of 4

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Last season, Ohio State and Michigan both reached the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game, but they both had strong resumes and were picked by the CFP selection committee to be part of the four-team field.

That may not happen again this season, even though the two schools could again finish the regular season with a combined one loss. Michigan is set to host Ohio State on Nov. 25, with the winner advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game for a probable matchup vs. Iowa.

It's possible the Wolverines and Buckeyes could both end up in the CFP. But the loser of their meeting will need help from losses by top teams in other conferences.