Chargers' Brandon Staley Won't Make 'Significant' Changes Despite Defensive Struggles

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers allowed 41 points and 533 total yards during Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't think "significant" changes are necessary on the defensive side of the ball.

"We believe in how we play, and we believe in the guys that we're playing with," Staley said Wednesday while revealing he will continue to call defensive plays, per ESPN's Kristian Rhim. "You're going to make adjustments throughout the year, but nothing significant.

"... I think if you feel like it gives you the best chance to win or you think they spark your team or something, people do that. But we don't feel like that's the direction we're gonna take."

Los Angeles' offense played more than well enough to win.

Justin Herbert threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns, running back Austin Ekeler accounted for 115 total yards and one touchdown, and wide receiver Keenan Allen notched 11 catches for 175 yards and two scores.

Yet the Chargers lost 41-38 because they couldn't deliver a timely defensive stop.

Jared Goff drove the Lions into field-goal range, and Riley Patterson drilled the 41-yard game-winning kick as time expired. The AFC West team couldn't stop the aerial attack as Goff threw for 333 yards or the rushing attack as the Lions accumulated 200 yards and three scores on the ground.

It shouldn't be this way for the Chargers.

They have star players on the defensive side in Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr. and others. However, they are 31st in the league in yards allowed (393.2) and 24th in points allowed (23.9) per game.

The defensive woes are a major reason Staley's team is 4-5 and in third place in the AFC West. It is in 12th place in the overall AFC standings, although it is just one game behind the 5-4 Houston Texans for the final wild-card spot.