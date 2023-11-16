Texans' Denzel Perryman's Suspension Reduced to 2 Games for Hit vs. Bengals

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman will be suspended for just two games.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported the league reduced his suspension from three games to two upon appeal on Wednesday.

As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted, Perryman was suspended because of "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect health and safety of players." He was penalized for a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase on Sunday, which was his seventh use of helmet foul.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted the NFL and NFL Players Association appointed former players Derrick Brooks and James Thrash to hear such appeals this season. Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson also had a four-game suspension reduced to two earlier this year.

While Perryman can return a game sooner given Wednesday's ruling, he will still be sidelined for two contests as the Texans fight for a playoff spot.

Houston plays the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars in the first two of three straight home games. The linebacker will be eligible to return for the team's Week 13 showdown with the Denver Broncos.

"You lowered your head and delivered a forcible blow to the shoulder and then the head/neck area of the receiver," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan said in a letter to Perryman while explaining the suspension, per ESPN. "You had unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided."

Runyan also pointed to the repeat violations, but Texans legend J.J. Watt took exception to that being a factor in the decision:

Perryman was a Pro Bowler in 2021 as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders and is a starter for Houston's defense. He has 41 tackles in six games this season.