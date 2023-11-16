James Madison Among Bowl Eligibility Waivers Rejected by NCAA Despite 10-0 Record

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

James Madison, Jacksonville State and Tarleton State had their waiver requests for postseason eligibility again rejected on Wednesday by the NCAA, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

James Madison and Jacksonville State are each in the second year of the mandatory two-year transition period as they each move from the FCS level to FBS. During those two years, they aren't bowl eligible at the FBS level unless there aren't enough teams with .500 or better records to fill out the bowl slots.

Tarleton State, meanwhile, is in the fourth and final year of its transitionary period from Division II to FCS.

"We're obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA's review of our request for bowl relief," James Madison said in a statement Wednesday. "We're saddened for our university community and, in particular, we're devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity."

James Madison currently sits at 10-0, is 18-3 in its transitionary period, is ranked 18th in the Associated Press Poll and would have potentially been in line to earn a New Year's Six bowl game as the highest-ranked team from a Group of 5 conference.

Currently, they are not eligible to be ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings and thus wouldn't be in line for such a bowl. The school's hope was that its strong play in the Sun Belt Conference, where it sits in first place, would have convinced the NCAA to waive its transitionary period and consider it an FBS school this season.

Wednesday's ruling also means that James Madison is ineligible to play in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

In its request last week, James Madison noted that its "student-athletes have achieved an astonishing, unprecedented level of success during this period" and that no other school has ever had the level of success that James Madison has had during the transitionary period.

"Our student-athletes have done everything the right way, and they view the postseason prohibition in this instance as inexplicable punishment in light of the NCAA's stated priorities," the school added at the time. "As many commentators have noted, this is an opportunity for the NCAA to do the right thing for our student-athletes and recognize their exceptional efforts on and off the field."