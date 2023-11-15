5-Star Joyce Edwards Commits to Dawn Staley, South Carolina WCBB over LSU, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The rich got richer in the world of women's college basketball on Wednesday.

Highly regarded recruit Joyce Edwards committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley. She chose South Carolina over LSU and Clemson:

According to ESPN's HoopGurlz recruiting rankings, Edwards is a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 prospect in the country and behind only Sarah Strong.

Edwards is the highlight in an already loaded recruiting class.

Madisen McDaniel and Adhel Tac are also both 5-star players and ranked No. 12 and 26, respectively, in ESPN's rankings. The trio can be the core of the next great South Carolina team and provide star power at guard, on the wing and in the post.

If Edwards lives up to expectations, she will be a go-to player on those teams.

Alex Jones of 247Sports noted she was the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year last season behind averages of 28.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.9 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. She won a state championship with Camden high school and then took home a gold medal as part of the USA Women's U19 National Team at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup.

Recruiting like this will help Staley's program stay atop the college basketball world.

The Gamecocks won the national championship in 2022 and reached the Final Four last season. They are No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 this season and figure to be national title contenders when March arrives.