    Michael Carter Claimed Off Waivers by Cardinals After Jets Exit

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 15, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Arizona Cardinals have claimed former New York Jets running back Michael Carter off waivers.

    The Jets released Carter, who was the third-string running back in New York, on Tuesday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the decision was made in order for the 24-year-old to get a "fresh start" and a shot at more playing time elsewhere.

    Breece Hall has served as the team's top back thus far, with veteran Dalvin Cook working as the backup.

    Carter, a third-year pro out of UNC, has just 23 touches this year (eight carries for 38 yards, 15 catches for 68 yards).

    The 5'8", 201-pound back is two years removed from a great rookie campaign in which he amassed 639 rushing yards and 36 receptions for 325 receiving yards. However, Carter did not fare as well in 2022, rushing for just 3.5 yards per carry.

    Carter was a positive locker room presence in New York, as noted by offensive tackle Mekhi Becton:

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    Mekhi Becton said he knows it's a business, but emotions are "low" after the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> cut Michael Carter. <br><br>Said he was a special guy in the locker room. No matter what day Carter was having he could put a smile on people's faces. <br><br>"We know why they did it. We know the situation." <a href="https://t.co/kyMYMbvZaw">pic.twitter.com/kyMYMbvZaw</a>

    He joins a Cardinals backfield led by starter James Conner, who is backed up by rookie Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram.