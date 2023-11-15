Michael Carter Claimed Off Waivers by Cardinals After Jets Exit

Elsa/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have claimed former New York Jets running back Michael Carter off waivers.

The Jets released Carter, who was the third-string running back in New York, on Tuesday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the decision was made in order for the 24-year-old to get a "fresh start" and a shot at more playing time elsewhere.

Breece Hall has served as the team's top back thus far, with veteran Dalvin Cook working as the backup.

Carter, a third-year pro out of UNC, has just 23 touches this year (eight carries for 38 yards, 15 catches for 68 yards).

The 5'8", 201-pound back is two years removed from a great rookie campaign in which he amassed 639 rushing yards and 36 receptions for 325 receiving yards. However, Carter did not fare as well in 2022, rushing for just 3.5 yards per carry.

Carter was a positive locker room presence in New York, as noted by offensive tackle Mekhi Becton: