Celtics Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2023-24 NBA Season

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Celtics might have the Association's best starting five. If Horford gets his shooting rates back up to their normal levels, they probably have the league's best top six, too.

Other than those six and shooting specialist Sam Hauser, though, do the Celtics have anyone else they'd be comfortable entrusting with playoff minutes?

Payton Pritchard was supposed to enter the circle of trust this season, but he's had a hard time getting his shot going and had never previously shown much as a playmaker. Luke Kornet is probably best when kept behind emergency glass. Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton might have too many offensive limitations to try tapping into their defensive ability.