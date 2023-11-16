Celtics Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2023-24 NBA Season

Celtics Hot Takes After 1st Month of 2023-24 NBA SeasonNovember 16, 2023
The Boston Celtics came into the 2023-24 NBA season as inner-circle contenders and have only solidified that stance over their first 10 outings.
They maybe aren't perfect, but they're the closest any team has come to perfection so far, as they're trouncing teams by a league-leading 13.4 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
While we could learn more about this club once it faces true adversity, we've already seen enough to form some hot-take hunches.
Kristaps Porziņģis Was a Massive Steal
Marcus Smart will forever be beloved in Boston, but you wouldn't find anyone who'd rather have him in a Shamrocks jersey than Kristaps Porziņģis.
Well, other than maybe Smart himself, considering how poorly things have gone for his Memphis Grizzlies.
Had the Celtics simply swapped out Smart for Porziņģis this offseason, it would have been a massive win. No offense to Smart, but the healthy version of Porziņģis has appeared to be Boston's missing piece, strengthening the defense with his paint protection and the offense with his spacing and support scoring.
But this wasn't a one-for-one swap. It was actually a three-team trade in which Boston walked away with Porziņģis and a pair of first-round picks (one that was flipped for three second-rounders) at the cost of Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and a second-round pick. If Porziņģis stays healthy this season, this swap might warrant a robbery investigation.
This Isn't the Best They Can Play
Fans of anyone but the Celtics should probably look away, because this is a pretty terrifying thought.
We almost certainly haven't seen this team's best form yet.
Boston made a pair of massive moves over the offseason, one of which, the Jrue Holiday trade, wasn't completed until October. He's been solid so far, but he's capable of more. Jaylen Brown has more to offer than he's shown so far. Same goes for Al Horford. Even Jayson Tatum might have a pinch more to give.
Just because the Celtics hit the ground running, that doesn't mean they've sorted through all their moving pieces yet.
They'll Have to Beef Up the Bench on the Trade Market
The Celtics might have the Association's best starting five. If Horford gets his shooting rates back up to their normal levels, they probably have the league's best top six, too.
Other than those six and shooting specialist Sam Hauser, though, do the Celtics have anyone else they'd be comfortable entrusting with playoff minutes?
Payton Pritchard was supposed to enter the circle of trust this season, but he's had a hard time getting his shot going and had never previously shown much as a playmaker. Luke Kornet is probably best when kept behind emergency glass. Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton might have too many offensive limitations to try tapping into their defensive ability.
This bench has some holes, and while that's sort of expected when a team has this much top-level talent, that doesn't mean it's something the front office can afford to ignore. Don't be surprised if Boston winds up making a move or two around the margins to fortify its second unit between now and the trade deadline.