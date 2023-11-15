Mekhi Becton: Jets' Morale Low After Michael Carter Release; 'We Know the Situation'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton gave reporters a glimpse into locker room morale after the team released backup running back Michael Carter:

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh explained to reporters why the team made the decision.

"We felt like it wouldn't be fair for [Carter] to just sit there and rot on the bench," Saleh said, per Andrew Crane of the New York Post.

"He's gonna get an opportunity and he's gonna show why he's capable of it," Saleh added. "So I'm excited for him to get this fresh start, but releasing him was more about allowing him the opportunity … rather than just be selfish and have him be on our bench."

Carter was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Breece Hall has served as the Jets' bellcow back this season with 133 total touches for 767 yards and three scores. Veteran Dalvin Cook serves as the backup but has struggled with just 57 touches for 194 yards.

Meanwhile, Carter has barely seen the field, getting just 23 touches for 106 yards. Six of those touches came on a garbage-time drive against the Los Angeles Chargers in a 27-6 loss.

The former UNC star looked like he would be contributing for years to come after a solid 2021 rookie season (964 yards, four scores), but he managed just 3.5 yards per carry in 2022 and fell to RB3 on the depth chart this year.

A fresh start in Arizona is probably best for his career at this point, although his presence in the locker room is clearly missed as Becton noted multiple times:

Carter's release will elevate rookie Israel Abanikanda into the No. 3 running back role. The fifth-round pick rushed 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns on 239 carries in 2022 for Pitt.

In the meantime, though, the Jets have other problems with the team losing two straight to drop to 4-5. The offense is also sputtering once again with just 31 points scored in their last three games.