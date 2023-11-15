Lions Rumors: Jared Goff Contract Extension Not Being Discussed During 2023 Season

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Everything is trending in the right direction for the Detroit Lions with a 7-2 record and strong foundation with quarterback Jared Goff, head coach Dan Campbell and a collection of talented playmakers that includes Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson.

They just have to make sure Goff is a part of that bright future.

The 2024 campaign is set to be the last one on the quarterback's current contract, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that "no deal is in the works during the season." However, Fowler also noted the plan from Detroit's side is to "up their efforts to secure Goff's long-term future" during the offseason.

That is because the team understands that "asking Goff to play the final year of his current deal is untenable."

Detroit wanting to sign the 29-year-old to a longer deal comes as no surprise. Not only does his age suggest he is in the middle of his peak performing seasons, but he has also been instrumental in the franchise's turnaround of late.

The Lions are in first place in the NFC North and poised to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. They may even win a postseason game for the first time since the 1991 campaign.

Goff has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,507 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions through nine games this season. While some of the other playmakers on the roster get more of the attention when it comes to the excellent start this year, he has been a steadying force in the offense.

The three-time Pro Bowler went to a Super Bowl during his time with the Los Angeles Rams but fell short of the Lombardi Trophy.